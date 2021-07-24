Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $61.83 Million Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Omaha worth $61,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $961.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.