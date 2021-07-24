Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,901 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in APA were worth $55,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $18.21 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

