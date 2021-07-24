Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 131.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.60% of Berkeley Lights worth $53,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,845. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

