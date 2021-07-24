Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 25,195 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $58,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $207.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

