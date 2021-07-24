Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PROF. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Profound Medical stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $310.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Profound Medical by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

