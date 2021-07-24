Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to post $19.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $23.78 million. Progenity reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $64.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.44 million to $68.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $56.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PROG. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 919,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,401. Progenity has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.