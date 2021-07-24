Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.31.

PLD opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329,858 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

