Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.21

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.21 and last traded at $175.06, with a volume of 2455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.00.
PFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.
The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Proofpoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFPT)
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
