Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.21

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.21 and last traded at $175.06, with a volume of 2455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.00.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

