ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSM. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.93 ($23.45).

ETR PSM opened at €16.90 ($19.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.36. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

