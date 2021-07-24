Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PBIP traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 1,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.06. Prudential Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.