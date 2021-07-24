Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $530.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

