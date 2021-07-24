Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.