Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $157,192,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

