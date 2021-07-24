Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Issued By Pi Financial

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) – Pi Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winpak in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$39.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$37.29 and a twelve month high of C$48.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.98.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.11 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.38%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

