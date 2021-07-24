Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.83). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.75) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

ASND opened at $115.66 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $113.12 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after buying an additional 546,890 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after acquiring an additional 279,363 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after buying an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 711,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,639,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

