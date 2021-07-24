Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Lifted by Barrington Research (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 646.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 269,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 151,021 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.