Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Lowered by KeyCorp

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,326 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.