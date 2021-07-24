Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Welbilt, Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.73 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

