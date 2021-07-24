Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Decreased by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

YRI stock opened at C$5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.73. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.05 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

