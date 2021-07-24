Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Decreased by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.
YRI stock opened at C$5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.73. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.05 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
