Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

PNC stock opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

