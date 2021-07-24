Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.75.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$48.80 on Thursday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.46. The stock has a market cap of C$98.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.