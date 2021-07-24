Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Issued By DA Davidson

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

