Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $6.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.33. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securiti boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,464.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,094.93 and a 12 month high of $1,833.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $99,888,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

