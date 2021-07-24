Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $248.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.21. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $254.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,563,465. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

