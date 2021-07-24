Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Decreased by B. Riley

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $567.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

