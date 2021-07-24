Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

BIOVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SEB Equities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.72. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.04.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $436.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 19.63%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.