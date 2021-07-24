Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lifted by Analyst

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

Shares of TSCO opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.