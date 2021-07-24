Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $240,221.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,995.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock worth $1,376,855 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.