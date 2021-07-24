Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Boosted by Analyst

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.37.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.82.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

