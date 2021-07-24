Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

SNV stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,452,000 after acquiring an additional 81,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

