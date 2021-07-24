Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.47% of Qualys worth $60,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Qualys by 34.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $23,604,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 24.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 66,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $100.45 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.