Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Up 7.3%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $149.09. 20,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 799,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Quidel by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quidel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

