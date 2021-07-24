QunQun (QUN) Trading Up 17.9% This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $307,131.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QunQun has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00841003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.