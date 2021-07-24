Rally (RLY) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $86.50 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00109555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00139041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.15 or 1.00194089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.16 or 0.00894640 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,614,289 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

