Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of RAVN opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

