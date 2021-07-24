Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $46,871.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,285.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,180.59 or 0.06360170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.88 or 0.01332596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00367160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00142879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.18 or 0.00607195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00373885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.50 or 0.00293141 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

