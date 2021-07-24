Raymond James Lowers NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target to $42.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NETGEAR stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $165,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $195,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,831. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

