RBB Bancorp (RBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 312.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 25,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.