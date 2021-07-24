Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCDTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

