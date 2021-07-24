Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,536 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,313,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.92 on Friday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

