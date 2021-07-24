Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Refereum has a total market cap of $46.42 million and $5.27 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.16 or 0.00848975 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

