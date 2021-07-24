Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of RF opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

