Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 94.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $52,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of RLAY opened at $34.24 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,168. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.