Remme (REM) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Remme has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Remme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $116,124.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00084472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.39 or 0.00859702 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Remme Profile

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars.

