Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE) Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano Sells 500,000 Shares

Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE) Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$210,000.00.

ROE stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. Renaissance Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The stock has a market cap of C$177.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45.

Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renaissance Oil Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Mexico and Africa. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

