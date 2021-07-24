Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alimera Sciences were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $8.91 on Friday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

