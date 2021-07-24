Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 59,118 iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 457.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 125,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 70,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $21.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.693 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

