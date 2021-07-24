Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 31,500 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $793.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.81. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

