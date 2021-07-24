Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,332 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.95. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

