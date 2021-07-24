Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.18. 482,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a one year low of $84.61 and a one year high of $116.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

