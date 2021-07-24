Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%.
NYSE RSG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.18. 482,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a one year low of $84.61 and a one year high of $116.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.
In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
